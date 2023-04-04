Easter egg hunt coming Saturday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The J.C. Price Post #107 & Auxiliary is hosting an Easter celebration.

The festivities will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at 1433 Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury. Children 13 and under with parents are invited to attend.

The event will feature fun games, live music, face painting, egg dyeing, an Easter egg hunt, free hot dogs, candy, a fire truck and a bouncy house.

For additional information, contact Comrade Leonard Hall at 704-640-6360.