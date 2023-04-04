Catawba College hosts LatinxEd executive leadership

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

By Post Education

Catawba College news service

SALISBURY — The Unanue Scholars Program at Catawba College will host executive leadership from the LatinxEd statewide organization on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Tom Smith Auditorium, Ketner Building.

This event is free and open to the public.

LatinxEd Director of Programs Kiara Aranda and Co-Founder Elaine Townsend Utin will talk about how LatinxEd advances educational equity, honors immigrant families’ diverse needs and champions the lived experience of Hispanic students.

Catawba College’s Unanue Scholars, Equity, Diversity, Justice and Inclusion (EDJI) Task Force and Spanish Club are cohosting the event.

More News

Rimer Fire Department receives upgraded ISO ranking

Spring Fest 2023, NC Transportation Museum get a jump on Easter egg hunts

Salisbury Police Department hosting youth violence prevention event April 15

Family, friends attend celebration of life for Chelsea Childers

Print Article