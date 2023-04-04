Catawba College hosts LatinxEd executive leadership Published 12:00 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Catawba College news service

SALISBURY — The Unanue Scholars Program at Catawba College will host executive leadership from the LatinxEd statewide organization on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in the Tom Smith Auditorium, Ketner Building.

This event is free and open to the public.

LatinxEd Director of Programs Kiara Aranda and Co-Founder Elaine Townsend Utin will talk about how LatinxEd advances educational equity, honors immigrant families’ diverse needs and champions the lived experience of Hispanic students.

Catawba College’s Unanue Scholars, Equity, Diversity, Justice and Inclusion (EDJI) Task Force and Spanish Club are cohosting the event.