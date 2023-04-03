One airlifted from serious crash on N. Long Street

Published 10:58 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Staff Report

A single vehicle crashed into a tree on North Long Street about 9:30 p.m. Monday night. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries. Photo courtesy of East Spencer police

EAST SPENCER – A single car crash on North Long Street by East Division Street happened about 9:30 p.m. according to officials.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted out to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. NC Highway Patrol will conduct the investigation into the cause of the crash. East Spencer fire department responded to the scene as well as East Spencer and state police, and Miller’s Ferry fire department set up the helicopter landing zone sector.

Additional information will be added when available.

