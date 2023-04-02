Preview: Salisbury City Council meeting Published 12:05 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be having a meeting on Tuesday April 4, at 6 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the agenda items that will be discussed:

Council to recognize Risk Manager Jason Brewer for completion of the Public Sector-Manager of Environmental, Safety and Health Certificate Program.

Mayor to proclaim the following observances: Autism Acceptance Month, Financial Literacy Month, Fair Housing Month, National Child Abuse Awareness Month, Safe Digging Month, and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign-up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Citizens who wish to speak in person can sign-up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with Council.

Council to consider the voluntary annexation of 38.646 acres, the Wilde subdivision, located on Statesville Boulevard and identified on tax map 330 and parcels 021 and 040, effective April 4, 2023, and adopting an ordinance amending the land development district map to rezone the parcels from corridor mixed-use, residential mixed-use, open space preserve, and Rowan County commercial business industrial to residential mixed-use with a conditional district overlay and to request an exception to section 10.6 of the land development ordinance upon voluntary annexation. Concurrent to the rezoning request is the request to assign parcel 330 040 the future land use map place type of future neighborhood.

Council to receive a presentation regarding the city’s Program Year 2023 Action Plan and budget draft for the use of Community Development Block Grant and Home Program funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Council to consider approving a two-year contract extension with Republic Services for curbside recycling with the contractor provided recycling containers for a fee of $6.30 per pickup point per month for year one beginning July 1, 2023, and changing the fee to $6.80 per pickup point per month for year two beginning July 1, 2024. The fee changes as described will be included in the annual budget.

Council to receive a Stormwater Program update and consider authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with LaBella Associates, D.P.C. in an amount not to exceed $332,738.50 for engineering services associated with the Jackson Street drainage project phase 1 and adopt a budget ordinance amendment to the FY 2022-2023 budget to appropriate $53,000 in additional interest income to cover project price increases.

Council to consider authorizing the city manager to execute a contract with WithersRavenel in an amount not to exceed $659,000 for engineering services associated with the Long Street drainage improvement study.

Mayor’s announcements and comments: