NCDOT secretary to speak at chamber’s Power In Partnership event April 20 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

SALISBURY — N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette will be the keynote speaker at the Rowan Chamber of Commerce’s Power In Partnership (PIP) program on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road, Salisbury). April PIP sponsor is Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Boyette has served as transportation secretary since 2020. He oversees one of the largest state-maintained highway systems in the nation, and all modes of transportation, including aviation, ferries, rail, public transit and bicycle and pedestrian transportation, as well as the Office of Civil Rights and Division of Motor Vehicles.

Boyette has spent most of his 25-plus years of public service experience working for NCDOT, including as chief information officer, inspector general and Division of Motor Vehicles commissioner. He also previously served as the secretary and state chief information officer for the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

The Leadership Rowan Class also will start the day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session.

The Chamber’s Power Card will be offered for those who would like to take advantage of the frequent attender program. Individual reservations are welcome with deadline Tuesday, April 18, by 5 p.m. Cost is $20 for members and $40 for non-members. For information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities, call 704-633-4221 or email info@rowanchamber.com.