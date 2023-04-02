Livingstone president featured on cover of ‘HBCU Matters’ magazine Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis is featured on the front cover of a nationally distributed magazine and will be honored this summer among the 100 most powerful and influential people and/or organizations in North Carolina.

Davis appears on the winter/spring edition of “HBCU Matters” as the cover story under the headline, “A Story of Triumph: From a foster care home in the north to college president in the south.”

The writer shares Davis’ journey of growing up in foster care to becoming the 13th president of Livingstone. Only 3-4% of former foster care children obtain a four-year college degree.

“He was born when his mother was only 14 years old. His grandmother, their intended caregiver, died the night he was born, and both he and his mother became wards of the state,” the article, written by Drexel B. Ball, reads. “Davis remained in foster care until he emancipated himself 90 days prior to aging out.”

Davis is leading the institution from which he earned his undergraduate degree, becoming the first alumnus in 25 years to serve as president.

The biannual magazine is published by Black Business Media, based in Winston-Salem.

Black Business Ink Magazine, a sister publication, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this summer by hosting the Black Business Ink Power 100 Awards Ceremony. Davis will be among those honored as 100 of the most influential and powerful leaders and organizations from across North Carolina.

“The individuals and organizations that comprise the POWER 100 have provided outstanding service in their communities, particularly among marginalized communities,” said Richard L. Williams, founder, publisher and editor of the publication. “It’s a privilege and an honor to recognize these North Carolina icons.”

The awards ceremony is June 8 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

To read the full story on Davis, go to www.hbcumattersmagzine.com or click this link: https://online.fliphtml5.com/jetbe/zlbi/#p=1