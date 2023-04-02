Letters to the editor: April 2 Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

Vote for those who would ban assault weapons

March 27th, and the news is another school shooting.

It is just another sad day in America. And next week we will forget until the next one. It could be in a grocery store, theater, mall, hospital or on the street.

And there will be the same excuses.

It is not the guns, it is the shooter. It is mental illness. These are all contributing factors, but the availability of weapons manufactured for war is at the core of the problem. America is a dangerous nation. Gun violence is a complex problem but other countries have been successful in banning weapons and decreasing gun violence.

It is rhetorical because we have been here so many times. But is shouldn’t be. What can we do? We can start by voting for individuals who want to band assault weapons.

Our nation is calling for this and our children deserve it!

— Judy Smith

Salisbury

Women won’t be able to compete with transgender athletes

Radical feminists, because of their blind embrace of the transgender movement in women’s sports, have unwittingly created a zero-sum game in which real women will no longer be able to compete.

These radicals, through their own mindless, unyielding dogma, have effectively checkmated themselves, the entire women’s movement and, most unfortunately, all biological women involved in competitive women’s sports.

Sadly, they will eventually become non-viable. If you care about fair competition in sports designed for biological women, I urge you to stand up and let your voices be heard.

— Maury Franklin

Salisbury