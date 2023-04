Landfill, recycling centers closed Good Friday Published 12:00 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County Environmental Management lists these Good Friday office closings:

• Rowan County’s office and processing center closed April 7

• Landfill closed April 7 and will reopen on Saturday, April 8

• Convenience/recycling centers closed April 7 and will reopen on Saturday, April 8