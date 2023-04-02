High school softball: East still on top in SPC, with Cougars one game back Published 2:24 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

From staff reports

Exciting wins for East Rowan (8-7 over South Rowan) and Carson (3-2 over Central Cabarrus) on Friday kept the Mustangs on top in the South Piedmont Conference race, with the Cougars right behind them.

Central Cabarrus, East, West Rowan and Carson are all in the top 12 in the 3A West MaxPreps rankings, with South Rowan 16th.

South plays at Carson on Tuesday. It’s a humongous week for West, which hosts East on Tuesday and plays at Carson on Thursday.

•••

LANDIS — East Rowan used a six-run fifth inning to come from behind and beat South Rowan 8-7 on Friday.

Lily Kluttz hit her first high school homer for the Mustangs (10-2, 6-0) and had a double.

Kluttz also had a stellar game defensively at shortstop. She made a great play for a big first out in the seventh inning.

“Great team win,” East coach Todd McNeely said. “Runs came from up and down the lineup, we hit, and we played defense.”

Campbell Withers scored three runs for the Raiders (9-4, 3-3). Danica Krieg had two hits and two RBIs. Meghan Eagle had two hits. Avery Fisher had two RBIs.

Krieg and Carmen Thomas had doubles.

South led 4-2 going to the fifth inning.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Carson had an exciting week, playing three great games. The Cougars lost 1-0 to East Rowan, but beat Davie and Central Cabarrus in extra innings.

In Friday’s 3-2 victory against Central, Emily Kann had a walk-off hit for the second day in a row.

Lonna Addison gave Carson a chance to win against the Vikings (9-3, 5-2) with an overpowering performance in the circle. She struck out 15 and walked one.

Central scratched out a 2-0 lead, but the Cougars (8-4, 6-1) tied the game in the sixth when Landry Stewart walked, Phoebe Cole doubled to score Stewart, and Addison singled in Cole. Then Carson loaded the bases with no outs, but the Vikings got a strikeout and line-drive double play to keep the score at 2-all.

Addison led off the eighth with her third hit, moved to second when Holly Stowe executed on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Kann’s clutch single.

•••

West Rowan (6-3-1, 4-2) picked up an easy South Piedmont Conference win on Friday, pounding winless Concord 15-0.

North Rowan (4-3, 3-2) hammered Lexington 12-2 in Central Carolina Conference action. Lexington is 1-8 and o-4 in the CCC.

Salisbury didn’t play on Friday but will return to action on Monday against Gray Stone.