High school girls soccer: First SPC win for Falcons Published 1:22 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

From staff reports

CONCORD — West Rowan got its first South Piedmont Conference win.

The Falcons appear to be strong, but they began league play against what look to be the SPC’s top three — Northwest Cabarrus, Lake Norman Charter and Central Cabarrus — and went 0-3. West didn’t score in those three matches although the road losses to Northwest (1-0) and Central (2-0) were competitive and West has a reasonable hope of reversing those results at home.

West scored five goals in the first half and broke out of its offensive slump in Friday’s 7-0 win at Concord.

Seniors Anna Mead and Brittany Vanhoose scored three goals each and they also were credited with two assists each.

Freshman Madison Downing had the other goal. Jordan Feaster had an assist.

Emily Kelly has been making lots of saves for the Falcons, but West dominated possession on Friday to the extent that Kelly and Johanna Russell didn’t have to make any saves. They shared the shutout in goal.

Mead has nine goals this season and 45 for her career. Vanhoose has scored four goals this season. She has 30 career goals and 38 assists.

•••

LANDIS — South Rowan won 8-0 against East Rowan in South Piedmont Conference action, maintaining a constant attack on the East goal.

East keepers Daisy Berry and Bethany Brady combined for 40 saves, and the Mustangs (4-7, 0-4) managed to go the distance.

South is 5-3-1 overall and is 2-2 in the SPC, with victories against Concord and East.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan got its third win of the season, beating Starmount 2-1 in non-conference action on Friday.

The Cavaliers are 3-5. Starmount is still looking for its first win.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Central Cabarrus kept rolling in the South Piedmont Conference and pounded Carson 9-1 on Friday.

Leslie Rodriguez had a hat trick for the Vikings, who are 6-0-1 overall and 5-0 in the SPC.

Carson is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the league. The SPC win was against East Rowan.

Central Cabarrus has a big week ahead with key matches against Northwest Cabarrus and Lake Norman Charter.

•••

Salisbury (5-3-1, 2-2) did not play Friday but will return to action on Monday against Central Carolina Conference opponent Lexington.