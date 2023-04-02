High school baseball: East leads SPC, 2 games up on West, South Published 3:38 am Sunday, April 2, 2023

East Rowan, 6-0 in league play, opened up a two-game lead in the South Piedmont Conference with a sweep of Carson.

South Rowan, which split two tight games with Lake Norman Charter (Wednesday and Thursday), is still in the race at 4-2. West Rowan got the sweep of Central Cabarrus it needed and also is 4-2. Carson dropped into a 3-3 cluster in the middle of the pack with Lake Norman Charter and Northwest Cabarrus.

In the week ahead, South Rowan plays the Mustangs in Granite Quarry on Tuesday. The teams play at South on Thursday.

Easter tourney action will start on Friday. First-round games at Atrium Health Ballpark on Friday: 11 a.m. – Carson vs. Central Cabarrus. 1:30 p.m. – South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus. 4 p.m. – Northwest Cabarrus vs. J.M. Robinson. 6:30 p.m. – A.L. Brown vs. Concord.

In the MaxPreps rankings for 3A West, East Rowan is second behind undefeated Hickory. West Rowan is 13th.

GRANITE QUARRY — East trailed early, but used a six-run fourth inning to top Carson 8-3 on Friday.

Emory Taylor, Austin Efird and Jacob Efird had RBIs as the Cougars took a 3-2 lead after three innings, but the Mustangs’ broke loose for a huge inning in the fourth.

Nate Hayworth had a two-run double for East (10-2, 6-0). Harrison Ailshie had two hits and scored two runs. Chance Mako and Morgan Padgett had two hits and drove in a run.

Cobb Hightower, Logan Dyer and Braden Shive also had RBIs.

Mike Beasley (1-4) took the loss for the Cougars (5-7, 3-3).

Morgan Padgett (4-1) pitched four innings for the win. Dyer had a dominant relief performance (3 innings, no hits) to earn a save.

CONCORD — West Rowan closer Drew Burton shined in a starting assignment, throwing five shutout innings with three strikeouts to key a 4-0 win at Central Cabarrus.

Luke Graham had a strong relief outing for a save in the South Piedmont Conference game. He got the last five outs and struck out four.

Burton and Cole Blevins had RBIs to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead.

West (7-4, 4-2) got some breathing room in the top of the seventh on a two-run double by Matthew Connolly.

Christian Tucker was tough on the mound for the Vikings (3-6, 1-5). He struck out 10 in six innings.

SALISBURY — Salisbury played errorless ball and got its first home win by beating South Davidson 7-1 on Friday.

The Hornets (2-10, 2-4) have beaten the Wildcats (5-6, 4-2) twice in Central Carolina Conference games.

Evan Koontz had a big night for the Hornets. He drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher.

Koontz threw five strong innings with four strikeouts and one walk. Hank Webb closed it, striking our four batters in two innings.

Aiden Mowery and Mike Geter scored two runs each for the Hornets. Cam Corpening had two hits and drove in a run.

The Hornets scored an unusual run in the third inning to break a 1-all tie. Geter was hit by a pitch and stole second. He was running on the pitch and scored from second base when Koontz grounded out to shortstop.

North Rowan (2-6, 1-5) had a rough week against East Davidson (8-3, 4-0) and lost 21-2 in Friday’s Central Carolina Conference action.