College baseball: Indians take 3, in second place in SAC Published 1:18 pm Sunday, April 2, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — A three-game sweep of Anderson kept Catawba’s baseball team in the South Atlantic Conference race.

Catawba won 8-3 on Friday and took 11-6 and 4-1 decisions in Saturday’s doubleheader at Newman Park.

Catawba (22-14, 12-3) trails only eighth-ranked Newberry (27-5, 11-2) in the SAC standings. Also in contention are Lenoir-Rhyne (10-3), Carson-Newman (9-4) and Wingate (10-5).

In Friday’s game, Austin Fine had another quality start with six innings of work and pushed his record to 7-0. Joseph Webb earned a three-inning save.

Logan Rogers went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs. JR Lingerfelt drove in two. Carson Yates, who had a big series, hit a home run.

•

In the 11-6 victory in Saturday’s nine-inning game, Dylan Driver had two hits and drove in three runs.

Cooper Bryson had three hits. Yates knocked in two runs. Harris Jackson had tow hits.

Lingerfelt, Bryson and Yates hit home runs.

Casey Gouge started and took the game into the fifth inning. Cole Hales had a strong long relief outing, getting 10 outs. He was credited with the win.

•••

In the 4-1 win in seven innings, Catawba got a strong effort on the mound from Mason Gwyn, Marshall Raper and Robbie Cowie.

Cowie got the last out in the top of the sixth and was credited with the win when Catawba rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Yates went 3-for-3. Levi Perrell had two hits.

Anderson fell to 17-19 overall and 6-9 in the SAC.