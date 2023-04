Yadkin Grove Baptist Church is holding a spring revival April 3-4 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

SALISBURY — The Yadkin Grove Baptist Church is holding a spring revival on Monday-Tuesday, April 3-4.

On April 3, Rev. Eric Susong and Mt. Calvary Holiness Church will be in charge of the service. On April 4, Rev. Alice Perry and the Vineyard will be in charge of the service.

Services begin at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Arthur Heggins is interim pastor.