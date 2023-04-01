Mini golf tourney for visually impaired held at Dan Nicholas Park Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

1 of 3

Rowan County Parks and Recreation held its annual VIP (Visually Impaired Person) Mini Golf Tournament on Saturday, March 25, at Dan Nicholas Park. The event had 64 VIP participants from 16 counties throughout western and central North Carolina.

Recognition was awarded for top performances on each of two courses. Most holes in one: Mary Ledbetter and Hope Clontz. First place: Larry Diggs and Rusty Russell. Second Place: Sharon Weddington and Bryan Anthony. Third Place: Shemika Robinson and Diana Wellman. Overall best scores by county: First place, Gaston County. Second Place, Avery County. Participants and volunteers enjoyed a great picnic lunch following the competition.

Volunteers were especially critically to the execution of this friendly competition. Special thanks to Dr. Kaitlin Mueller and her 20 students in the Therapeutic Recreation major at Catawba College who did an outstanding job assisting the competitors. Other volunteers included members of the Cleveland, Rockwell and Salisbury Lions Clubs, as well as the Metrolina Association for the Blind.