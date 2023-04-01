Camp Invention’s STEM program coming to West Rowan Elementary in July Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

CLEVELAND — Camp Invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to West Rowan Elementary the week of July 17-21.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems. Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

Programs are facilitated and taught by qualified educators who live and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 118,000 students every year and partners with more than 2,200 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.

The camp costs $260 and limited scholarships available on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, contact Charlena Perrell at Charlena.perrell@rss.k12.nc.us

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors — the National Inventors Hall of Fame Inductees. This year’s program encourages children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness though hands-on activities including:

Catching Air: Taking a confidence-building ride through physics, engineering and art, children design and build their own skate park.

Invention Celebration: Campers take on the role of event planners as they throw a party celebrating creativity and innovation.

MimicBot: Children show their unique style when they transform a robot that mimics sounds into a one-of-a-kind animatronic stuffie.

Pop-Up Venture: Big ideas come to life as campers design their own mini pop-up business.

Since 1990, the education program has served more than 2.2 million children, along with 229,000 teachers and leadership interns. Regional program sponsors include the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Overdeck Family Foundation and General Motors.