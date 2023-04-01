Blotter for April 1 Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

From Salisbury Police reports:

A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday, March 30, and charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property for allegedly shooting at another man in the Valero parking lot on Feb. 1. According to reports, Litaker and the victim had a verbal altercation, during which time Litaker reached into the victim’s car and removed something. Litaker then took out a gun and began firing, telling police afterward that he fired in self defense because the victim had threatened him. Neither party was injured in the exchange, but the victim did back his car into another vehicle in trying to get away.

In other reports

• A larceny from a property in the 100 block of Glendower Drive was reported at 10:20 a.m. March 30. Total estimated loss was $10,030.

• Trespassing in the 500 block of Cedar Street was reported at 2:30 p.m. March 30.

• A juvenile was reportedly assaulted in the 400 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard at 4:18 pm. March 30.

• Joelette Michelle Holloway, 37, was arrested March 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Tamarcus Dyqwon Canady, 30, was arrested March 30 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

From Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A larceny was reported from a motor vehicle in the 1200 block of Weatherby Drive between midnight and 12:30 a.m. March 28.

• A larceny from a property in the 100 block of Tingle Drive was reported between 6 and 6:15 p.m. March 29.

• Eric Franklin Walker, 66, was arrested March 29 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Janeil Dewayne A Muskelly, 23, was arrested March 29 and charged with felony maintaining a dwelling or a vehicle for controlled substance manufacture or sale.

• Michelle Alexandra Kammerhuber, 35, was arrested March 29 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Ashleigh Taylor Kennington, 26, was arrested March 29 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Caroline Jade Stirewalt, 18, was arrested March 29 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Samuel Chance Wall, 22, was arrested March 29 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Maxwell Pride Wall, 24, was arrested March 29 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Chad Patrick Sells, 20, was arrested March 29 and charged with possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

• Dontray Keon Hicks, 22, was arrested March 29 and charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.