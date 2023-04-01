Ann Farabee: Are we moved? Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

By Ann Farabee

Poor Samson. His tribe continued to wander in their inherited land, which was yet unconquered. As he was growing up, he was with a warlike tribe that was yearning for a permanent home.

But, when he visited the tribal army camp, his heart was stirred and God began preparing him to be a judge and leader against the Philistines.

Judges 13:25 says it this way — “the Spirit of the Lord began to move him at times.”

Did you feel that when you read or heard those words?

The Spirit of the Lord began to move him at times…

So what do we do when that happens? When the Spirit of the Lord begins to move us at times?

I am getting Holy Spirit chill bumps just thinking about it.

Being moved? It reminds me of times in a movie theater or in a football stadium when someone wanted me to move. You know what I am talking about.

It is the middle of the movie. My drink and popcorn and pocketbook are in the perfect spots, when someone just has to come down my row, pushing themselves past me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Yeah, right. You are stepping on my feet and I am missing the movie.

It is the same at a football game. For real. Why can’t they wait until halftime to go get their refreshments? Excuse me. Excuse me. I’m sorry. (No, they aren’t really sorry.) Even worse is when they don’t want to pass by you, but they want you to move down a seat.

But Judges 13:25 is a great improvement over that, because there the Spirit of the Lord began to move him at times. Not to ask Samson to move, but the Spirit of the Lord moved him.

Are we moved by the Spirit of the Lord ?

Yes.

I have been moved by the Spirit of the Lord when I read my Bible, when I pray and while in a church service.

But that move is not just confined to places or situations we think of as being religious.

The move of the Spirit of the Lord can come at anytime, anywhere and in any form because the Spirit of the Lord is always with us.

If we need comfort or hope, the Spirit is with us. If we need anything or nothing, the Spirit is with us.

Judges 3:10 expresses it as a temporary spontaneous increase of spiritual, mental and physical strength. We may see it in extraordinary ways for special assignments the Lord gives us. This will come through seeking the help of the Holy Spirit as we face not only major challenges, but also in our daily lives.

Isn’t that beautiful?

Moved by the Spirit of the Lord? It is a move we never want to be without.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.