4-H Summer Fun registration opens Monday Published 12:00 am Saturday, April 1, 2023

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Are you looking for ways for your children to be engaged in hands-on learning this summer once school is out? If so, check out the Summer Fun program offered by Rowan County 4-H! We will have 14 in-person classes this summer which will be educational, fun, and affordable. Any Rowan youths ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1 (must have completed kindergarten) are invited to participate. Many of these hands-on learning opportunities for youths focus on agriculture and food, while others focus on life skills and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Registration will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 3, and will stay open until all classes are full, or until May 19, whichever comes first.

Classes available include:

Dash & Dot Robotics : Two identical sessions available on June 5 and June 6 (pick one), 9 a.m.-noon, grades K-3, cost $10; youths will learn to program Dash & Dot robots and learn problem solving while building their imagination. Limit: 10 per session

: Two identical sessions available on June 5 and June 6 (pick one), 9 a.m.-noon, grades K-3, cost $10; youths will learn to program Dash & Dot robots and learn problem solving while building their imagination. Limit: 10 per session Robotics : Two identical sessions available on June 7 and June 8 (pick one), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; Youths will build and learn basic concepts of programming Lego Spike Prime robots. Limit: 10 per session

: Two identical sessions available on June 7 and June 8 (pick one), 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; Youths will build and learn basic concepts of programming Lego Spike Prime robots. Limit: 10 per session Advanced Robotics : June 9, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; youths who have attended a basic robotics class can attend this class to program Lego Spike Prime robots for more advanced courses. Limit: 10

: June 9, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., grades 4-7, cost $15; youths who have attended a basic robotics class can attend this class to program Lego Spike Prime robots for more advanced courses. Limit: 10 Ready, Set, Sew: youths will focus on learning basic hand stitches and sewing with a sewing machine while being paired with an experienced adult for more one-on-one attention. Will make at least one sewing project to take home. Limit: 10 per session June 19 and 20, 9 a.m.-noon, ages 5-8, cost $15 June 22 and 23, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 9-18, cost $15

youths will focus on learning basic hand stitches and sewing with a sewing machine while being paired with an experienced adult for more one-on-one attention. Will make at least one sewing project to take home. Limit: 10 per session Sweet, Sweet Honey: youths will learn about bees and help with extracting honey from a hive; they will taste-test honey and bring some home, too! Limit: 6 per session June 27, 9 a.m.-noon ages 5-8, cost $10 June 28, 9 a.m,-noon ages 9-18, cost $10

youths will learn about bees and help with extracting honey from a hive; they will taste-test honey and bring some home, too! Limit: 6 per session Let’s Go Fishing: July 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will be dropped off at Dan Nicholas Park; participants will learn about fish and aquatic life, practice casting skills, and will go fishing at the lake. Limit: 10

July 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will be dropped off at Dan Nicholas Park; participants will learn about fish and aquatic life, practice casting skills, and will go fishing at the lake. Limit: 10 Dairy 101: July 20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will get to see and taste different types of dairy products from dairy goats, dairy cattle and water buffalo while learning more about the dairy industry. Youths will make their own lunch using dairy products; this class is not encouraged for those allergic to dairy . Limit: 10

July 20, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 9-13, cost $10; youths will get to see and taste different types of dairy products from dairy goats, dairy cattle and water buffalo while learning more about the dairy industry. Youths will make their own lunch using dairy products; this class is not encouraged for those allergic to dairy Limit: 10 It’s Electric: July 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ages 11-18, cost $15; youths will learn the basics of electricity, house wiring, soldering and will put together an electric kit. Youths will be using hot soldering irons. Limit: 10

July 31, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ages 11-18, cost $15; youths will learn the basics of electricity, house wiring, soldering and will put together an electric kit. Youths will be using hot soldering irons. Limit: 10 Pollinator Paradise: Aug. 1-3, 1-4 p.m., grades K-2, cost $15; youths will explore birds, bees and butterflies with hands-on learning activities and pollinator fun. Limit: 10

Aug. 1-3, 1-4 p.m., grades K-2, cost $15; youths will explore birds, bees and butterflies with hands-on learning activities and pollinator fun. Limit: 10 Geocaching on the Farm: Aug. 4, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 8-10, cost $15; youths will practice their geocaching skills while exploring Patterson Farms. This class is being offered in partnership with Stanly County 4-H. Participants will need to be dropped off at Patterson Farms.

Again, registration opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 3. To register for these classes, you must turn in a completed, hard-copy registration form along with payment (cash or check made out to CES) at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension Office. Mailed in forms and payment will also be accepted, unless the class is already full. We do have copies of the registration form at the Extension office for you, if needed. No registrations will be accepted without payment. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. You must also enroll the child as a member in 4-HOnline by May 19 at v2.4honline.com. Registration forms, rules and a complete list of 4-H Summer Fun workshops and descriptions can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/04/rowan-4-h-summer-fun-2023/

We are excited about the opportunity to educate youth this summer! For more information on all available Summer Fun classes, please contact laura_allen@ncsu.edu or call 704-216-8970. All registration forms & payment can be dropped by the Extension office or mailed to Rowan County 4-H, 2727-A Old Concord Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. We are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This office will be closed on April 7.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.