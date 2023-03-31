School system to hold annual job fair April 3 Published 12:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

SALISBURY – The Rowan-Salisbury Schools CTE Program is hosting its annual job fair on Monday, April 3, at West End Plaza.

The event will feature approximately 40 of Rowan County’s and the surrounding area’s top employers. Businesses can sign up to participate here.

The event is open to the public from 2-4 p.m., but earlier in the day it will be focused on high school seniors looking to kickstart their career. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally as they may have the opportunity to interview on the spot.