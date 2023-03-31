Rowan EDC takes future doctors on tour of Rowan County Published 12:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

SALISBURY — In July, 20 Campbell University medical students will be relocating to the Salisbury-Rowan area from Buies Creek.

Over the next two years, they will be learning medicine hands-on, alongside Novant Health’s physician medical staff while living in the Salisbury area and becoming members of the community.

This past Saturday, the students visited for their orientation and were taken on a tour of Rowan County by Mollie Ruf, the Rowan EDC’s marketing and communications manager. As part of its talent attraction campaign, the Rowan EDC recently started offering a concierge relocation guide service to those considering a move to the area.

“It’s my primary goal to welcome newcomers and get them connected to resources so they can feel like a local faster,” said Ruf. “I’ve been in their shoes before and would have benefited greatly from this type of service when I moved here from Florida in 2009. My hope is they will experience the amazing quality of life that Rowan has to offer and in two-years time they will want to permanently relocate here as one of our future doctors.”

If you are an employer interested in the Rowan EDC’s new concierge relocation guide service, contact mollie@rowanedc.com