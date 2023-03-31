New principal of West Rowan High School named; Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires two other leaders Published 12:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education announced a new principal of West Rowan High School and two other leaders for the district Monday night at a business meeting.

Dylan Johnson was named principal of West Rowan High School. He is currently the principal of Mitchell High School in Mitchell County. Previously, he has served as an assistant principal, teacher and coach. He has a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Warren-Wilson College and a master’s degree in school administration from Western Carolina University. There were 18 applicants for the West Rowan High School principal position.

Damien Akelman was named executive director of technology. Akelman is currently Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ (RSS) accountability director, where he oversees testing, research, accountability and data analysis regarding student achievement. Before coming to RSS, Akelman served as Mooresville Middle School’s assistant principal of instruction, an instructional coach, a help desk manager and a teacher. Akelman received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as well as a master’s degree in instructional technology and a graduate certificate in school administration from Appalachian State University. There were 13 applicants for the executive director of technology position.

Carla Black will be the new executive director of middle schools. Black is the director of community engagement and program choice for Cabarrus County Schools. She has more than 20 years of experience as a school principal. Black also served as an assistant principal, special needs administrator, teacher and teacher’s assistant. Black has a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Winston-Salem State University and a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. There were 21 applicants for this position.

“I am thrilled to add these individuals to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools leadership team,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers. “Each one of them has a track record of excellence and will bring their unique strengths to propel our students to success.”