High school girls track and field: WD wins quad meet; Hornets edge Cavs for 2nd Published 1:45 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Staff report

TYRO — West Davidson’s girls track and field team dominated the distance events and piled up points in the jumps to win Thursday’s quad meet with Salisbury, North Rowan and Lexington.

The Green Dragons amassed 107 points. Salisbury scored 67 with a 6-4-3-2-1 scoring system and won a close battle for second with the Cavaliers, who had 63. Lexington scored 4.

Arnasjelle Corpening was a double winner for the Hornets, taking the 100 meters and the long jump. She also helped the Hornets win the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Brittany Ellis won the discus and shot put for the Cavaliers.

Winners

Salisbury

Millie Wymbs 800, 2:35.2

Christyonna Lewis, 200, 25.6

Kimora Chawlk high jump, 4-10

4×200 Corpening, Kendall Henderson, Lewis, Wymbs, 1:47.1

4×100 Corpening, Henderson, Dashia Canada, Talyria Sifford, 53.1

North Rowan

Aniya Brown 100 hurdles, 17.0

Iysis Kelly 400, 1:05.5

Brittany Ellis discus, 97-0 and shot put, 35-9

4×400, 4:47.9