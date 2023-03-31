Blotter: 15-year-old in trouble for kicking teacher, others at East Rowan High School Published 12:00 am Friday, March 31, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A 15-year-old student was referred to juvenile authorities for simple assault after being accused of kicking the assistant principal and a teacher, along with the school resource officer, at East Rowan High School on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, the student was somewhere not allowed and when asked to leave, responded by kicking the principal, then the school resource officer and a teacher, along with stepping on the teacher’s foot and swearing.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A burglary from a property in the 200 block of Timber Ridge Drive was reported between 7 and 8 a.m. March 27. Total estimated loss was $11,064.

• Trespassing was reported on a property in the 5000 block of Needmore Road, Cleveland on March 28 at 10:58 a.m.

• A theft from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Homer Corriher Road, China Grove was reported at 6:59 p.m. on March 28, but the theft reportedly occurred March 3.

• Michelle Alexandra Kammerhuber, 35, was arrested March 28 and charged with trafficking in heroin or opium.

• Christopher Austin Kincaid, 28, was arrested March 28 and charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering of a building.

• Anthony Elijah Rhames, 22, was arrested March 28 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

• Christian Daniel Kincaid, 18, was arrested March 28 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle in the 2000 block of West Innes Street was reported on March 29 between 12:30 and 1:40 a.m. Total estimated loss was $500.

• A larceny from a property in the 400 block of Roberts Street was reported at 9:10 am. March 29. Total estimated loss was $40.

• A report of fraud involving a victim on East Innes Street was reported between 9 a.m. March 23 and 8 a,m. March 28. The total estimated loss was $20,058.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Pine Street was reported between 6 pm. March 18 and 1 p.m. March 29. Total estimated loss was $30.

• A larceny was reported on March 29 about 4:40 p.m. from a property in the 1600 block of North Jackson Street. Total estimated loss was $2,700.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue between 8 p.m. March 22 and 4 p.m. March 29.