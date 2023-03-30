Salisbury offices closed for Good Friday on April 7
Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023
SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule in observance of Good Friday on April 7:
- City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and all recreation centers, will be closed on Friday, April 7.
- The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Friday, April 7. The department will not offer limb collection on Friday, April 7. The City of Salisbury compost site will be closed on Friday, April 7.
- Salisbury Transit will operate on its regular schedule of 6 a.m. to 7:08 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
- Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 7. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
- The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7.
- The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.