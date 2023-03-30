Rep. Kevin Crutchfield: Biden Administration putting health care for Tar Heel state veterans at risk

North Carolina is home to over 700,000 veterans — friends, family members, and neighbors who sacrificed to serve our country. Unfortunately, many veterans who come home to the Tar Heel State return with wounds, physical and mental, that stay with them for life. While caring for our wounded servicemen and women should be our elected officials’ top priority, a government agency in Washington threatens to take critical care away from our veterans.

It’s estimated that up to 20% of veterans deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan return from their service suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a mental health condition that’s triggered by the terrifying events experienced in combat. The effects of PTSD are horrible – one recent study found that 30,000 post-9/11 veterans suffering from mental health conditions have committed suicide.

However, thanks to American innovation, we’ve found new ways to treat PTSD. NightWare, an FDA-approved software that uses the Apple Watch to combat PTSD symptoms, is one of the best new tools we have to help our veterans. The software was specifically designed to treat PTSD-induced nightmares, a symptom of PTSD experienced by 80% of veterans dealing with the condition. Working in tandem with the Apple Watches’ heart rate monitoring technology, it detects PTSD-induced nightmares and delivers pulses to disrupt nightmares without interrupting sleep.

But despite Nightware’s success, one government agency is threatening to take the technology away from veterans in need. The ITC, a government agency that most Americans have never heard of, wields incredible power. The ITC has the authority to ban certain products from being