RCCC selects student excellence award finalists Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College named 14 students as finalists for its 2022-2023 Student Excellence Awards. Two of the finalists were chosen to represent the college in competition at the state level.

Jeremy Post is the College’s Governor Robert Scott Student Leadership Award nominee. Robert W. Scott served as N.C. State Governor and later as president of the North Carolina Community College System, and the award bearing his name honors students who demonstrate extraordinary leadership qualities.

Post returned to college in his 40s after he found that his career growth was limited because he did not have a degree. He enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus, where he now juggles classes, extracurricular activities, leadership roles and a 40-hour work week while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He plans to continue his education at Catawba College to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

At Rowan-Cabarrus, Post has been selected as a Student Ambassador, won awards and held leadership roles as part of the College’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter, organized the College’s Student Life 5K, been tapped as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and received the Student Life Silver Leadership Award.

“My goal is to leave things better than I found them,” he said. “I expected to be just another student, but I found that age and wisdom had granted me the motivation and desire to serve. I found myself wanting to be of more help.”

Terra Daisey is the Rowan-Cabarrus Academic Excellence Award winner. The award recognizes the academic achievement, leadership, and community service of a student from each of the 58 institutions in the North Carolina Community College System.

At age 39, Daisey enrolled at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to pursue a degree in healthcare management technology. She started off with three classes during an eight-week period, achieving a 4.0 GPA despite a busy schedule outside the classroom. Even with the challenges of navigating a difficult divorce, caring for her young daughter and working full-time, she has kept her grades high and was honored with induction into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

“With strength, self-discipline and ambition, I am determined to be a success story,” she said.

The other 2022-2023 Rowan-Cabarrus Student Excellence Award finalists were Lori Anthony, Will Wallace, Jennifer Zepeda-Molina, Fernando Alcaide-Luevanos, Zach Berkowitz, Kara Savage, Richa Ghimire, Brandi Doub, Jimmy McDonnell, Tamaya Harris-Johnson and Ashley Plummer.

“We are excited to recognize these exceptional students and their impressive accomplishments,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “As we learned about their life experiences, personal victories and goals for the future, we were inspired and very proud of their achievement, leadership and perseverance.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).