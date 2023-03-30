Photo gallery: Mustangs knock off Carson in baseball; rematch is Friday

East Rowan first baseman Morgan Padgett celebrates the win with East's pitcher Chance Mako on Wednesday night. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Cobb Hightower 1 batting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Keegan Barger 1 batting. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Fans watch the game on a cold night at Carson. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Coach Kyle Bridges in team huddle., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Coach Brett Hatley., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Chance Mako 10 batting., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Hayden Simmerson 21 pitcher, had the cramps as the umpire checked on him., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Cobb Hightower 1 celebrating on second base after, hitting a double., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Cobb Hightower 1 hitting a double., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's runner Blake Hill 7 dives back to first base as Carson's Cody Russell 18 takes the throw in the 8th inning., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Blake Hill 7 safe sliding into 3rd base late in the game., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Austin Efird 11 forced out at 2nd with East's, Logan Dyer 2 throwing to first., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Logan Dyer 2 on first base with East's first hit in game as Carson's Hayden Simmerson 21 prepares to pitch., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Logan Dyer batting got the first East hit in the game., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson Coach Kyle Bridges and East Coach Brett Hatley chat between innings., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's pitcher, Hayden Simmerson 21., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's pitcher Chance Mako., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Jacob Efird 9 forced out at 2nd base as East's Cobb Hightower 2 makes throw to first base., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post