Photo gallery: Mustangs knock off Carson in baseball; rematch is Friday Published 5:43 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

1 of 19

East Rowan’s Chance Mako may have pitched his best high school game yet and he was able to claim a thrilling 1-0 victory over Carson on Wednesday night in an eight-inning clash. The teams will play again on Friday night at Staton Field. See game details here https://www.salisburypost.com/2023/03/30/high-school-baseball-mustangs-win-round-1/