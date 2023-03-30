Mooresville Road reopens after fatal head-on collision Published 3:52 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

SALISBURY — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting one person was killed this afternoon in a crash on Mooresville Road (N.C. 150) near Caldwell Road.

The crash, which happened shortly after 2:30 p.m., closed the road in both directions for more than an hour.

The road was later reopened after 4 p.m. as the two vehicles involved were removed from the scene. The head-on collision involved only the drivers of each car, with the one who survived being taken by ambulance to Carolinas Medical Center NorthEast in Concord. The other driver was declared dead at the scene. One of the cars apparently crossed the centerline, but a state trooper on the scene said no official determinations or notifications to next of kin have been made yet.