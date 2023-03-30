Meals on Wheels holding Easter cinnamon roll sale Published 12:04 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

SALISBURY — Meals on Wheels Rowan will hold a Raise Some Dough, Feed a Senior cinnamon roll sale for Easter.

Cinnamon rolls are freshly baked and ready to serve. Each tray is $20 and contains eight rolls. Choose from frosted or pecan glazed. Customers who order five or more trays will receive tags for gift giving.

Meals on Wheels Rowan delivers meals and groceries to over 300 homebound seniors in Rowan County each weekday. Free meals are provided to approximately 100 participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals, and 97 percent of participants receive partial subsidies.

“As the demand for our services and food prices continue to rise, we rely on the support of our generous donors more than ever,” said Cindy Fink, executive director, in a news release. All proceeds go to providing free meals to participants who cannot contribute to the cost. Meals on Wheels Rowan hopes to sell 350 cinnamon rolls, which would provide 546 free meals to low-income and food-insecure seniors in Rowan County.

“We are committed to providing innovative and comprehensive programs to meet our seniors’ nutritional needs,” said Kevin Pruitt, board president. Meals on Wheels recently expanded meal options to provide meals to seniors with specific dietary needs. In August 2022, a medically tailored meals pilot project started with low-sodium and diabetic meal options. By late spring, all participants will have the opportunity to select from a traditional, diabetic or low-sodium meal.

Alexandra Fisher, fund development and marketing manager, said, “Everybody enjoys delicious, fresh cinnamon rolls. With each purchase, buyers are helping provide meals to our participants. What better way to support homebound seniors in our community than buying delicious cinnamon rolls?”

Pre-order rolls online by April 5 at www.mowrowan.org or call 704-633-0352. They will be available for pickup April 4-6 at the Meals on Wheels Rowan office in Spencer. Quantities are limited. For more information, go to www.mowrowan.org.