Local 90-year-old celebrates 50th work anniversary Published 12:05 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

SALISBURY — In honor of her 50th anniversary at work, tax analyst Becky Auten was the guest of honor Friday at her office at H&R Block, where she started working in 1973.

Along with her co-workers and local leaders, her children were in attendance and all praised her loyalty to continually helping out the community year after year. The celebration for Auten, 90, was meant to showcase her devotion to helping others and included remarks from local leaders and a presentation of the 50-year trophy.

To mark the celebration, the event featured remarks from Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander, H&R Block District General Manager Angela Rector and Leslie Burgess, acquisition team leader. Kelly Powlas, Auten’s daughter, also spoke. She likes to refer to her mom as a “tax legend.”

H&R Block is at 1804 E. Innes St.