High school girls track and field: Trojans top East, South, Carson Published 10:08 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Staff report

LANDIS – Northwest Cabarrus’ strong girls track team rolled in a track meet on Thursday that also included East Rowan, South Rowan and Carson.

The Trojans piled up 210 points.

There was a good battle for second. East and South tied with 136 points. Carson totaled 22.

South’s Mesiyah Howell won the 100 and 200. Macy Miller cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to take the high jump. Freshman Madalynn Gulledge won the 800. The Raiders were good in the relays, winning the 4×400 and 4×800.

East got wins from Sadie Featherstone in the 300 hurdles; Badyn Sweatt in the discus, and Iyanna Lynch Berry in the triple jump.

Winners

South

Mesiyah Howell 100, 12.39 seconds and 200, 26.18

Madalynn Gulledge 800, 2:39.07

Macy Miller high jump, 5 feet, 5 inches

4×800 Lindsey Beaver, Madison Beaver, Blythe Elliott, Gulledge, 11:28

4×400 Hannah Dellinger, Howell, Brinley Patterson, Railyn Wright, 4:35.23

East

Sadie Featherstone 300 hurdles, 49.32

Iyanna Lynch Berry triple jump, 34-8

Badyn Sweatt discus, 75-11