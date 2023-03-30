High school girls track and field: Trojans top East, South, Carson
Published 10:08 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023
Staff report
LANDIS – Northwest Cabarrus’ strong girls track team rolled in a track meet on Thursday that also included East Rowan, South Rowan and Carson.
The Trojans piled up 210 points.
There was a good battle for second. East and South tied with 136 points. Carson totaled 22.
South’s Mesiyah Howell won the 100 and 200. Macy Miller cleared 5 feet, 5 inches to take the high jump. Freshman Madalynn Gulledge won the 800. The Raiders were good in the relays, winning the 4×400 and 4×800.
East got wins from Sadie Featherstone in the 300 hurdles; Badyn Sweatt in the discus, and Iyanna Lynch Berry in the triple jump.
Winners
South
Mesiyah Howell 100, 12.39 seconds and 200, 26.18
Madalynn Gulledge 800, 2:39.07
Macy Miller high jump, 5 feet, 5 inches
4×800 Lindsey Beaver, Madison Beaver, Blythe Elliott, Gulledge, 11:28
4×400 Hannah Dellinger, Howell, Brinley Patterson, Railyn Wright, 4:35.23
East
Sadie Featherstone 300 hurdles, 49.32
Iyanna Lynch Berry triple jump, 34-8
Badyn Sweatt discus, 75-11