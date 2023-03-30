Boys high school track and field: Cougars win four-team meet

Published 9:54 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Post Sports

Carson's James Anderson in cross country. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

LANDIS — Carson’s boys edged Northwest Cabarrus to win Thursday’s quad meet that also included East Rowan and South Rowan.

Carson Aman won the high jump and long jump for the Cougars, who totaled 157 points. Northwest Cabarrus scored 153, East had 124, while South had 78.

Jadon Moore won the 100 and 200 for the Raiders.

Cameron Ritchie swept the hurdling events for the Mustangs.

 

Winners

South

Jadon Moore 100, 10.97 seconds and 200, 23.78 seconds

Grayson Cromer 800, 2:07.66

Sawyer Sifford shot put, 43 feet

 

East

Cameron Ritchie 110 hurdles, 16.40 and 3oo hurdles, 43.70

4×800 Gavin Rodgers, Seth Drake, Aiden Lino, Daniel Gonzalez, 9:41

Carson Greene pole vault, 10-6

Jordan Brooks triple jump, 40-8

 

Carson

Carson Aman  high jump, 6-0 and long jump, 20-0.25

4×400 Gabe Honeycutt, Connor Price, James Anderson, Trey Hill 3:42.13

Jorge Clemente-Garcia 3200, 10:13

Price 1600, 4:42.92

Honeycutt 400, 52.05

 

 

More Sports

High school baseball: Carson shut out at home; LNC splits with South

High school softball: Carson tops Davie in 11; Wednesday losses for Hornets, Falcons

High school girls track and field: WD wins quad meet; Hornets edge Cavs for 2nd

High school boys track and field: Green Dragons top Hornets, Cavs

Print Article