NC State’s Terquavion Smith, Duke’s Dariq Whitehead entering NBA draft Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State sophomore guard Terquavion Smith says he’s entering the NBA draft.

Smith announced his decision in a social-media post, saying he was eager to pursue “a lifelong dream of mine.”

“I’m ready to give it my all and make my mark at the next level,” he said.

The 6-foot-4 guard was a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference pick for The Associated Press after averaging a team-best 17.9 points, which was second in the ACC. He also made 187 3-pointers over his two seasons.

Smith is considered a first-round draft prospect and had worked out at the NBA combine last year. His return last season helped the Wolfpack return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018 before falling to Creighton in the first round.

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is also entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-7 wing announced his decision Wednesday. He averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.4% from 3-point range in 28 games.

Whitehead missed the first four games while recovering from an offseason foot injury, then missed another four games during the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a sprain to his lower left leg. Those impacted his ability to develop over the course of the season.

In a statement from the school, coach Jon Scheyer says Whitehead is “just scratching the surface on who he’s going to be” and supports Whitehead’s decision.

Whitehead scored 16 points in a win against eventual Final Four team Miami in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, then had four steals in the title-game win against Virginia. He had 13 points off the bench in a career-best 33 minutes in the second-round NCAA loss to Tennessee.

___

