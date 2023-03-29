High school girls soccer: Hornets fall to ED 2-0

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost 2-0 to East Davidson in Central Carolina Conference soccer on Wednesday.

The teams played a scoreless first half with East Davidson getting a lot more chances, but with Salisbury goalkeeper Abigail Perez keeping the Hornets in the match.

“After a tough 80 minutes on Tuesday (a 3-2 win at South Davidson), the Hornets gave every ounce of effort against a very talented Golden Eagles team,” SHS coach Matt Parrish said. “The girls gave absolutely everything they had for the full match, and I couldn’t be prouder of them in any regard.”

Perez was injured during the match but stayed on the field. She gave up two deflected goals while stopping more than 25 shots.

“She is one of the toughest players I’ve coach and she even drew the praise of the East Davidson fans,” Parrish said.

Freshman Cora Wymbs had the difficult task of marking East Davidson’s All-State caliber midfielder Abby Connolly.

“She performed beautifully in what was easily the best match of her young career,” Parrish said. “Particularly from a defensive standpoint, this game was a glimpse of what we can do when we come out ready to play and maintain our focus throughout the match.”

The Hornets (5-3-1, 2-2) return to CCC action Monday at home against Lexington at 6 p.m.