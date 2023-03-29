High school baseball teams to play April 7-10 in Kannapolis
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — For the second year, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark will host some of the best local high school baseball from the greater Kannapolis area for the F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.
The competing teams this year are Carson, Central Cabarrus, South Rowan, West Cabarrus, Northwest Cabarrus, J.M. Robinson, A.L. Brown and Concord. The teams will be placed into a bracket style competition, with games being played over Easter weekend.
First round games Friday, April 7:
11 a.m. – Carson vs. Central Cabarrus
1:30 p.m. – South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus
4 p.m. – Northwest Cabarrus vs. J.M. Robinson
6:30 p.m. – A.L. Brown vs. Concord
The championship game is Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are on sale now for $10 per day of the event, with youth/student tickets available on gamedays for $5. Full tournament passes are also available for $25, and permit access to every game of the weekend.
Cannon Ballers single-game tickets for the 2023 season are also on sale now at kcballers.com and at the ballpark. For more information, visit kcballers.com or call 704-932-3267.