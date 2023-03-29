High school baseball teams to play April 7-10 in Kannapolis

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

By Post Sports

Fans will get to enjoy high school baseball at its finest during the tournament at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. (File photo by Josh Bergeron / Salisbury Post)

KANNAPOLIS — For the second year, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark will host some of the best local high school baseball from the greater Kannapolis area for the F&M Bank Cannon Ballers Invitational from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10.

The competing teams this year are Carson, Central Cabarrus, South Rowan, West Cabarrus, Northwest Cabarrus, J.M. Robinson, A.L. Brown and Concord. The teams will be placed into a bracket style competition, with games being played over Easter weekend.

First round games Friday, April 7:
11 a.m. – Carson vs. Central Cabarrus
1:30 p.m. – South Rowan vs. West Cabarrus

4 p.m. – Northwest Cabarrus vs. J.M. Robinson

6:30 p.m. – A.L. Brown vs. Concord

The championship game is Monday night at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $10 per day of the event, with youth/student tickets available on gamedays for $5. Full tournament passes are also available for $25, and permit access to every game of the weekend.

Cannon Ballers single-game tickets for the 2023 season are also on sale now at kcballers.com and at the ballpark. For more information, visit kcballers.com or call 704-932-3267.

