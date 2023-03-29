High school baseball: Hornets fall to Gray Stone Published 7:47 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

From staff reports

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s baseball team couldn’t build on Tuesday’s breakthrough victory.

The Hornets lost 11-7 to Gray Stone in non-conference action on Wednesday.

Gray Stone (3-7) got three hits each from Gavin Byrd and Seth Poplin and led all the way after scoring two runs in the top of the first.

Gray Stone took a 7-2 lead with a four-run fifth. The Hornets (1-10) fought back to an 8-7 deficit after six innings, but the Knights scored three for insurance in the top of the seventh,

Evan Koontz had three hits for the Hornets, scored two runs and drove in two.

Mike Geter scored three runs.

Cole Price had a double and knocked in two runs.

Landon Tucker started on the mound and took the loss for the Hornets.

Maverick Walters closed it for Gray Stone and struck out the side in the seventh.