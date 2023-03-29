Denso hiring fair is Thursday for Salisbury logistics center Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

SALISBURY — Denso is holding a hiring fair for a new Salisbury logistics center on Thursday at the Holiday Inn just off Innes Street at Interstate 85.

The center at 990 Cedar Springs Road is for a nearly 100-person staff and is a 288,000-square-foot facility that opened in October. The company is seeking 10 material handlers for first and second shifts, with pay starting at $17 per hour. New hires will be responsible for quality checks, inspecting incoming parts and operating material handling equipment.

The company has a Statesville facility and is holding a hiring fair there today. More than 400 workers there produce electric power steering motors, blower motors, power window motors, wiper systems and pinch sensor assemblies for North American automakers. As automotive technology continues to evolve, the location will play an important role in the production of smart motors, which are key to the safe operation of increasingly connected and electrified vehicles.

Hiring fair details:

Statesville Fair is at 470 Crawford Road Today, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Salisbury Fair is at the Holiday Inn, 125 Marriott Circle Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Positions available at the Statesville manufacturing facility include:

Material handlers and manual assemblers, with pay starting at $17 per hour;

Machine operators, with pay starting at $17.50 per hour;

Production maintenance associates, with pay starting at $26 per hour; and

Line keepers and quality technicians, with pay starting at $18.59 per hour.

Those who are interested but cannot attend the career fairs can review and apply for open positions at these links: Statesville and Salisbury.

Denso employees receive competitive benefits, including medical, dental and vision care, as well as a matching 401(k) program.

The company a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for vehicles, with 198 facilities producing thermal, powertrain, mobility and electronic systems. The company has more than 167,000 employees and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. Visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

North America operations ares headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.