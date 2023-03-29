Blotter March 29: Man arrested for fleeing to elude deputies Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

SALISBURY — Christopher Michael Reid, 43, was arrested for fleeing to elude among other charges March 26.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies, Reid was stopped at a traffic check point on Old Beatty Ford Road just before 1 am. Sunday. His registration was out of date, according to officials, and he told the deputy he did not have a valid license.

Instead of pulling to the side of the road as asked, Reid took off down China Grove Road toward Moore Road, running a stop sign, at times reaching 90 mph. As he approached Scott Road, deputies said he slowed down, and officers were able to get him out of the vehicle and into custody. He was charged with an outstanding failure to appear warrant on parole violation and possession of controlled substances, along with numerous traffic violation, including fleeing to elude and speeding, and was held on a total $45,000 secured bond.

The female passenger in Reid’s car was escorted from the vehicle but faces no charges.

From Rowan County Sheriff’s Office:

• A man was the victim of an assault on Tryon Road in Rockwell reported at 12:10 a.m. March 26.

• Amanda Trotter Memon, 34, was arrested March 26 and charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

• Angel David Estrada, 21, was arrested March 26 and charged with misdemeanor possession of up to 1/2 ounce of marijuana.

• Romello Christopher Ford, 27, was arrested March 26 and charged with resist, obstruct or delay of an officer.

• Demetrius Rashad Hopper, 29, was arrested March 26 and charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

• John Alvin Jeffries, 22, was arrested March 26 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

From Salisbury Police reports:

• A larceny from the Rowan Cabarrus Community College on South Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported at 10:08 a.m. March 27.

• Alexea Maurice Houston, 44, was arrested March 27 and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female.