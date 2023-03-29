Area Sports Briefs: Padgett gets first start for Tar Heels Published 12:12 am Wednesday, March 29, 2023

From staff reports

College baseball

Cameron Padgett (East Rowan) made his first start on the mound for UNC on Tuesday against Coastal Carolina.

Padgett struck out four and allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings.

UNC was in good position to win the game, but Coastal Carolina scored eight runs in the eighth to win 12-7.

•••

Aiden Schenck (East Rowan) went 6-for-8 with a triple over the weekend for Cleveland Community College.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — Catawba lost 12-6 to Belmont Abbey on Tuesday in a game played at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Levi Perrell and Drew Robertson had two hits each for the Indians, who got behind 9-0 in the early innings.

Brandon Rodgers (2-3) took the loss.

Casey Gouge, Robbie Cowie and Marshall Raper had successful pitching outings.

College softball

Mckenzie Misenheimer (East Rowan) was named Chowan’s Female Athlete of the Week.

The freshman outfielder was a tough out at the plate with a 9-for-14 weekend. She had two doubles, a triple and a homer, scored seven runs and drove in four.

She went 6-for-7 in a split with Southern Wesleyan.

College club softball

Ellen Yang (Salisbury) swatted three homers as UNC swept a three-game weekend series against Charlotte.

Local golf

GARS members played a rainy, muddy round at Lexington Golf Club

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Dickie Peeler with a net of 68.24.

Low ‘B’ Flight winner was Jesse King with a net of 66.58.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Carl Moore with a net of 67.27.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Steve Butner with a net of 68.74.

Peeler won low gross with an 81. Moore had low net score.

High school wrestling

State champs Christian Hercules (West Rowan) and Leah Edwards (East Rowan) were recognized as state champions at a meeting of the Salisbury-Rowan School Board on Monday.

College volleyball

Former Northwest Cabarrus and Brevard College standout Savannah Cox has been named head coach of the University of Redlands in California.