Home for Life Design a semifinalist for grant funding Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

DURHAM — Home for Life Design, a Salisbury home safety assessment application that fosters independent living for aging adults and disabled populations, is a spring semifinalist for seed funding from NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina.

The 24 semifinalists were announced Monday and include business from from across the state for the 35th grant cycle.

“This cycle reflected a competitive field of diverse applicants across geography, industry and founder demographics,” said Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, in a news release. “Even into the 17-year history of the program, it never gets easier to narrow down the field of competitive contenders. We look forward to learning more about the group that is moving forward to the next phase.”

NC IDEA has invited the semifinalists to submit a full proposal with greater details by early April. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprised of experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-May. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce the risk associated with early stage companies and help companies reach the point of suitability for growth through investment or revenue.

The private foundation is committed to empowering North Carolinians to achieve their entrepreneurial potential. Learn more at www.ncidea.org.