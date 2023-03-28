High school girls soccer: Mustangs win; Falcons lose 2-0 at Central Published 8:10 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

From staff reports

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan won 3-1 against North Hills on Monday.

Lindsey Cook, Ashlee Chipman and freshman Kailin Bomely scored for the Mustangs (4-5). It was the first goal for Bomeley.

North Hills is 0-7.

•••

CONCORD — Emily Kelly made 12 saves for West Rowan (2-5-1, 0-3) in Tuesday’s 2-0 South Piedmont Conference loss at Central Cabarrus, one of the South Piedmont Conference’s top teams.