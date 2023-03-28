High school boys tennis: Hornets roll again Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys tennis team breezed to a 9-0 Central Carolina Conference win against Thomasville on Tuesday.

There were no close matches for the Hornets (7-0, 7-0).

Gray Davis, Reid Hlavacek, Wyatt Goodnight, Bryant Davis, Soyer Cornelison and Marcus Everson won in singles.

Gray Davis/Hlavacek, Cornelison/Goodnight and Everson/Bryant Davis were winning doubles teams.

It’s a busy week for the Hornets, who are scheduled to play at West Davidson Wednesday and at home on Thursday against Ledford.