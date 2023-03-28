High school baseball: Hornets and Falcons bounce back Published 10:27 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

The East Rowan at Carson game was postponed until Wednesday.

The South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter game also was pushed back a day.

•••

DENTON — Baseball remains a wonderfully unpredictable game.

South Davidson was undefeated in the Central Carolina Conference. Salisbury hadn’t beaten anyone all season, in or out of conference.

The Hornets 10-run ruled SD on Tuesday, battering the Wildcats 14-2.

Good starts mean a lot, especially on the road, and the Hornets (1-9, 1-4) strung together a seven-run first inning.

That got them rolling, and a five-run third put the home team away.

Evan Koontz had three hits and drove in three runs. Aiden Mowey and Mike Geter had two hits. Hank Webb scored two runs. Cole Price and Jackson Sparger drove in two.

Mowery and Koontz had doubles.

Webb allowed two runs in three innings and was credited with the win. Koontz struck out five in two innings of relief.

Cletis Hash doubled and knocked in a run for South Davidson (5-5, 4-1).

•••

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan scored four runs in the first three innings and held on to beat Central Cabarrus 4-2 in Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference game.

Nate Greene went 3-for-3 to lead the Falcons at the plate. Greene, Matt Connolly and Maddox Moore had RBIs.

Corbin Bailey pitched into the sixth inning for the win. He allowed one run on seven hits. He struck out five.

Drew Burton got this third save.

West (5-4, 3-2) bounced back from losing twice to Lake Norman Charter last week.

The Vikings (3-5, 1-4) had 10 hits but they were all singles. Aiden Kwon and Noah Cottone had two hits.

Cottone pitched a complete game and struck out five.

•••