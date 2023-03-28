Garage blaze destroys cars on West Ridge Road Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Firefighters were called out to a garage blaze at 1035 West Ridge Road just before 1 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. Two cars inside the garage were destroyed and another vehicle outside had also been burned. No one was reported injured and everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

Fire damage was primarily limited to garage but smoke damage went throughout the house. Firefighters also had to break out windows to ventilate the smoke and allow fresh air inside. Crews from multiple departments arrived on the scene and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.