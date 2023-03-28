Blotter for March 28 Published 12:02 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

From Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary was reported from Salisbury Self Storage on Mooresville Road between 5 p.m. March 23 and 8:50 am. March 24. Total estimated loss was $2,200.

• Property damage from a hit and run was reported in the 200 block of North Main Street at about 3:15 p.m. March 24.

• A resident reported a fraud in the 600 block of East Innes Street sometime between 8:55 a.m. March 23 and 3 p.m. March 24. Total estimated loss was $980.

• A shooting into an occupied property with no injuries was reported in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street at 5:25 p.m. March 24.

• A larceny from a property in the 100 block of East Innes Street was reported at 2:30 a.m. March 25. Total estimated loss was $500.

• A police officer was the victim of an assault on a police officer in the 1500 block of East Innes Street about 9:10 a.m. March 25.

• A larceny was reported in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard between 1:37 and 1:45 a.m. March 24. Total estimated loss was $100.

• A larceny of a wallet was reported in the 200 block of Wiley Avenue between noon and 4 p.m. March 1. The total estimated loss was $240.

• A woman was reportedly assaulted on Henry Laurens Circle at 11 a.m. March 24.

• A larceny of automobile accessories was reported in the 400 block of East Innes Street between 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. March 25. Total estimated loss was $35.

• A larceny of a cell phone was reported in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between noon and 1:45 p.m. March 25. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Property damage from a hit and run in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported about 1:40 p.m. March 25.

• Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of West Bank Street about 2:15 p.m. March 25.

• An unlawful entry was reported in the 500 block of South Main Street between 3:30 and 3:45 p.m. March 25.

• A woman was reportedly assaulted with a dangerous weapon in the 1500 block of Old Wilkesboro Road about 1:45 p.m. March 26.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Carolina Boulevard was reported between 10 a.m. March 25 and 12:40 p.m. March 26. Total estimated loss was $20.

• Property damage from a hit and run in the 500 block of East Innes Street was reported about 2:20 p.m. March 26.

• A larceny from a property in the 200 block of Faith road was reported about 2 p.m. March 26. Total estimated loss was $800.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on North Arlington Street was reported between 2:30 and 3:14 p.m. March 26. Total estimated loss was $870.

• Property damage was reported at a residence in the 300 block of North Long Street between 6:10 p.m. March 25 and 4 p.m. March 26.

• Vandalism at a property in the 1200 block of North Main Street was reported between 8 and 10 p.m. March 25.

• An injury from a hit and run on Old Concord Road and Gold Hill Drive was reported at 9:45 p.m. March 26.

• Jamarr Durwin Quarles, 45, was arrested March 24 and charged with indecent liberties with children.

• Cory Donnelle Griffin, 18, was arrested March 25 and charged with resist, delay or obstruct a police officer.

• William Thomas Kennedy, 23, was arrested March 25 and charged with simple possession of controlled substances.