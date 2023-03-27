Students on bus report being sick — again Published 5:10 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Once again Monday afternoon, elementary school students from Hanford Dole school reported feeling sick on the ride home. And once again, the bus pulled in to the Miller’s Ferry Fire Department on Long Ferry Road for help.

This time the bus was followed into the parking lot of the department by two ambulances, and at least three students, all of which were ambulatory, are being checked out. Two were taken by ambulance to the hospital, a third was being checked on scene.

The exact same thing happened, on the same route at the same time. last Friday, but on a different bus. There was consideration students who got sick had carbon monoxide exposure and they were treated for that. According to officials, all the students who became ill were sitting on the back of the bus. The bus driver, it was reported, was treated for an unrelated issue.

Emergency officials have been unable to comment on the possible cause of today’s illness as they have been caring for the students. A spokesperson for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools said administrators had little information as yet because they were in a board meeting, but did say the schools’ director of transportation was at the scene with the students and driver.