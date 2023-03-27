Second arrest made in bowling alley parking lot shooting Published 11:19 am Monday, March 27, 2023

SALISBURY — Police have arrested a second person in a shooting that occurred March 15 in the parking lot of Woodleaf Lanes bowling alley.

William Isaac Darry Sanders, 40, was found in Statesville, arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury, assault on a female, larceny from a person, larceny of a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Sanders was held on a total bond of $210,000 for a court appearance today.

Another person, Nhekiyi Adrienn Chambers, 27, was already in custody for the incident. She was charged with felony accessory after the fact for her role in what was an apparent car jacking that took place shortly after 8 p.m. on March 15. Her bond was set at $35,000.

The victim, Dannie Lee Owens Jr., 43, was identified by law enforcement on March 16, and police recovered Owens’ vehicle after it had been set ablaze and abandoned. Owens was expected to make a full recovery.

The Salisbury Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Statesville Police Department. Police continue to ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.