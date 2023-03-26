‘Smell of Money’ being shown Tuesday at Catawba Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

SALISBURY — “The Smell of Money,” a film about the devastating effects of the hog industry in eastern North Carolina and the work to bring justice to those being harmed, is being shown Tuesday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. in the Tom Smith Auditorium at Catawba College.

After the screening, you can stay for a casual conversation and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Contact Cathy Green at the Center for the Environment at Catawba for more details at 704-637-4791 or centerforenv@catawba.edu.