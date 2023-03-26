Paris Goodnight: Here’s hoping for a few days of open windows Published 12:01 am Sunday, March 26, 2023

This is the time of year when the bouncing temperatures make me worried that spring has already passed us by and we’ll be into full air conditioning season before ever getting to enjoy the cool nights with the windows open.

Even though the calendar notes we just had the first official day of spring this past week, you’d never know it by eyeballing the thermometer.

After having such a warm February, then a mid-March cold spell with some nights in the 20s, it would be hard to guess exactly what season it is by the feel.

I went ahead and turned the heat off and opened the windows to let the breeze blow through for at least one day this past week. When I looked at the forecast and saw highs in the 80s, I knew that wouldn’t go over when it was time to sleep and the temperature inside would be well above what’s acceptable at that hour.

So the A/C went back on the next day just to be safe. Now I’ll be playing that on and off game for a bit as the weather allows, but I won’t like it. Just like most other things dealing with the weather, it doesn’t matter whether you like it or not, it’s gonna do what it’s gonna do and all we can do is talk about it.

Some people say the weather in California down San Diego way is about as good as you can get year round in the good ol’ US of A. I almost hesitate to type that city out though, since once I hit accept on a page when the spell checker asked for some reason if I wanted to replace one of those words with Dingo. Going too fast, I didn’t hit skip as I should have and the next day one of our friendly media critic readers called up and asked where this San Dingo place was that he was reading about. I didn’t have a good answer, just as I never did when my mother, being the media critic that she also was, pointed out a mistake in the paper when she saw one.

I tried to tactfully note she had found the one mistake that had slipped through but asked if she had counted how many words we got right that day. She didn’t appreciate that line, but I never did have a better comeback to try to get out of trouble for letting a typo or some nonsense get through.

Other troubles this time of year also include the seasonal allergies that can follow attempts to leave the windows open, so I’m not sure that it’s really worth it to try to let the fresh air in if it’s going to bring pollen and other such hazards along. Maybe we’ve gotten too soft with all the indoor living we do these days and not enough time outside, or playing in the dirt like we should have when we were young.

I broke down and took some allergy medication a while back but after a month or so, I couldn’t really tell any difference so ditched that and decided to try to tough out the sniffles and sneezes. What I noticed somewhere along the way was if I faithfully took a multivitamin every day, most of the bugs seemed to pass me by and I didn’t really suffer from the other ailments passed through the air either. Maybe my old immune system just started behaving, but I don’t want to jinx it, so I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and try not to put the hex on myself by mentioning I’ve stayed relatively healthy recently, minus one bout with COVID.

We’ll see how the raindrops fall and weather zigs, and though we may continue to fight over where the thermostat is set at home, we’ve mostly called a truce on that front also. In the old days of analog versions, one of us would bump the temperature up when the other wasn’t looking, and the other would notch it the other way at first chance.

Those little skirmishes ended when the upgrade to digital version came along. Then it was often just a tap of one degree, either up or down depending on the season.

We’ve matured to the point where we don’t even try that any longer. I try to warm it up a notch or two as I leave for work in the cooler months, just so it’s toasty the way my wife likes it when she arrives home. Then I knock it down another notch or two when I get back in at night because she likes it a little cooler to sleep by. Everybody stays happy that way.

Sometimes around here, we throw out the phrase I heard many years ago of “happy wife, happy life” as we wish one of our own wedding blessings this week, with reporter Chandler Inions joining the married folks clan. It may not all depend on the temperature going forward, but if you can find a happy medium, that certainly can’t hurt.

Paris Goodnight is editor of the Post