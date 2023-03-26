High school track and field: Hornets strong in Davie Spring Challenge Published 7:56 pm Sunday, March 26, 2023

Staff report

MOCKSVILLE — Salisbury’s girls track and field team won the Davie County Spring Challenge on Saturday.

The Hornet girls scored 103 points to win the 13-team meet. Davie was second with 89.

Arnasjelle Corpening won the triple jump (39 feet, 3 inches) and the long jump (17-3).

Christyonna Lewis won the 400 (57.80). Kimora Chawlk won the high jump (5 feet). Millie Wymbs won the 800 (2:37.45).

The Hornet relay teams won the 4×100 (52.82) and 4×400 (4:14.07).

Dashia Canada was second in the 300 hurdles (52.05).

•••

Salisbury’s boys finished second out of 14 teams with 96 points. Davie won with 145.

Salisbury’s Sean Young won the triple jump (39-3). Salisbury won the 4×100 relay.

Andrew Huffman was second in the 400 (52.81). Tyree Brown was second in the triple (37-7.5).

The Hornets placed second in the 4×400 relay (3:49.19).